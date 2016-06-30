President familiarized with work of GLB Building Company in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited GLB Building Company in Astana today.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the President of Kazakhstan familiarized with the work of the some shops of the company and inspected the exhibition pavilion.

N. Nazarbayev drew attention to the necessity to use the production capacities of the company more widely when implementing state housing programs.

The President also noted the social importance of the company that employs about 1200 people.



