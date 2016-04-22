EN
    18:00, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    President familiarized with work of new shop of «Chemfarm» JSC

    ASTANA-SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev visited a new shop of "Chemfarm" JSC, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The President familiarized with the work of the new shop of the company and the manufactured products.

    The Head of State also talked to workers and congratulated them on opening of the new shop, and wished them successful development. N. Nazarbayev emphasized that the pharmaceutical market was one of the most promising now, which gives a lot of opportunities to the company as a leader of this industry in the country and in the region.

    In turn, the workers thanked the President for his attention he pays to development of the sphere.

    Tags:
    Industry Turkestan region President of Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus News President Top Story
