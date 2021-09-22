EN
    20:44, 22 September 2021 | GMT +6

    President familiarizes with projects in Mangistau region’s tourism cluster

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev familiarized with the development of tourism cluster on the Caspian Sea coast during his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the two-day visit to the region, the Head of State paid a visit to Rixos Water World Aktau Hotel, surveyed its infrastructure and recently built theme park.

    Special attention was paid to the implementation of a number of investment projects aimed at the development of tourist coastal zone in the southern part of Aktau.

    Investors told President Tokayev about the construction of a world-class hotel with a golf club, villas, apartments which is set to be commissioned by yearend.

    Having praised the investment projects, the Head of State noted the importance of expanding and improving the local tourism infrastructure and attracting tourists.


