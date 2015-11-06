EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:51, 06 November 2015 | GMT +6

    President Francois Hollande receives Kazakhstan&#39;s top honor

    None
    None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded the Dostyk Order of the first degree to his French counterpart Francois Hollande.

    The two leaders met at the Élysée Palace on Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues related to the bilateral cooperation and international agenda. The sides inked a number of documents, including the Treaty on France's participation in the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, the Declaration of Intention to develop cooperation in space sector and other documents. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Francois Hollande adopted the Joint Declaration as well.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and France President of Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline News President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!