President fulfills young Kazakhstanis’ wishes ahead of New Year holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the second year in a row, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has backed the project "Write a Letter to Father Frost" initiated by JSC Kazpost, Akorda press service informed via social media.

Under this campaign, everyone willing may choose a letter from a child and fulfill his or her wish.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was touched by a letter from Ardak Shalabayev. The boy from Pavlodar asks Father Frost to present him an EXPO 2017 ticket. As is known, worthy organization of the international exhibition has been one of the main priorities for Kazakhstan in year 2017. In this regard, the Head of State decided to gladden the boy and presented him 4 tickets for visiting Astana EXPO-2017.

Foster children of the Special Boarding School in Makhambet District of Atyrau region were awarded with a sewing machine for self-learning, balls, rackets and other sport equipment.

6-year-old Nurislam Serikov from Tasboget village of Kyzylorda city received a set of books and Lego construction kit.

“Write a Letter to Father Frost” campaign is a good opportunity for making dreams of young Kazakhstanis true ahead of the New Year Holiday.