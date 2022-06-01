President gets familiarized with activity of Central Asian Institute for Environmental Research

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Central Asian Institute for Environmental Research, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev got familiarized with the activity of the Institute and visited its new corpus built with the use of the world's latest technologies to become water and energy self-sufficient.

Established in 2012, the Institute conducts fundamental and applied scientific research in the field of environmental protection and ESG - environmental, social, and corporate management.

The President was told that the Institute works in three directions such as petrochemical waste management, water cleaning, and preservation, as well as recovery of the Caspian seal population.

Tokayev pointed to the importance of looking into the causes of the reduction in the number of Caspian seals, highlighting that he will take the solution to the problem under his personal control.

Over 120 scholars and experts carry out different chemical and physicochemical research at the Institute, which also contributes to the implementation of the ESG principles in strategies and activities of domestic companies.

Tokayev was informed about the development of a number of technologies aimed at solving the current environmental problems. In particular, the methods of decontamination of soil affected by oil products under the Institute's patent.