President gives instructions for further development of Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - In Aktobe, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to the Energy Efficiency Center, which is mainly aimed at demonstrating alternative energy technologies and training people how to provide their dwellings with hot water, heat, and electricity via the above technologies, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The building of the Center is equipped with solar panels, a gas generator station, a geothermal system, and wind turbines. The Center for Housing and Public Utilities Monitoring, the Public Service Center, the Operational Control Center of the Interior Department of the region, and the Office of the Head of Almaty district of Aktobe city are based here.

Nursultan Nazarbayev hailed the innovations implemented, underscoring the importance of the practical use of green technologies, which were demonstrated at the International Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

Besides, the mayor of Aktobe informed the Head of State of the development of a regional center and the execution of instructions, including the creation of Aktobe urban agglomeration, Aktobe SmartCity, and the public space of the city.

Concluding the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave several instructions for the further development of Aktobe.