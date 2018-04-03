President gives instructions on urban development of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited "Astanagenplan" Scientific Research Design Institute, Akorda press service informed.

Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the progress of implementation of the projects of development of the capital city, and further urban construction plans of infrastructure, social and cultural facilities.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the need to study and apply world practices in the sphere of urban construction when building new architectural and logistical structures in Astana. He also noted the importance to implement social projects aimed at enhancement of the life quality in the city and preparation and conduction of jubilee events on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the capital.



"Within 20 years we have managed to build a new beautiful city in the center of the Great Steppe which was presented to the whole world. It was the pride of our people. Of course, it is also the merit of the city administration, builders, architects and many other participants of the process. We are going to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the capital. It is necessary to demonstrate the beauty and the high level of life of the capital achieved during these two decades," the President said.

Also, during the visit, the mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev presented a report on further development of the capital and achievement of key social improvement indicators.

In the end of the visit ,the President gave a number of instructions.