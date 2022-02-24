President gives instructions to Kazakhtelecom Chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh President received Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom JSC Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed about the current state of the telecommunication sector of the country, its cellular segment development, and work done to improve the quality and increase the range of services provided to the people and businesses.

Tokayev heard about the prospects of 5G network rollout as well as the further reduction in digital inequality. In particular, Yesskeyev told the President about the implementation of projects in the villages to construct local networks based on the fiver-optic connections built in rural areas in 2018/20. As part of the Digital partner program, private service companies have been engaged in the project aiming at providing each household with high-speed internet.

In addition, the President was familiarized with the company's plans to use the FWA advanced technology in the frequency band 2300 MHz.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of concrete instructions regarding the current activity of the company on reducing digital inequality between cities and villages as well as the perspective projects of the national telecom operator.



