President gives shoulder boards to military graduates

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As a part of the solemn ceremony of raising the National Flag of Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has presented officers' shoulder marks to the distinguished graduates of the country's higher military educational institutions, Kazinform reports.

"Today, I hand over epaulettes to our young officers who graduated from our higher military educational institutions. (...) Let their future be glorious and peaceful. And they understand that under the national colors they are ready to give their lives for our Motherland. This is what the flag implies, our symbols do. We will develop only if we have the ability to defend the Independence. Therefore, once again, I congratulate you on the Day of Astana. I wish prosperity to all Kazakhstanis, peace to your families, well-being, good health and all the best," the Leader said.

The Head of State explained the meaning of each element of our flag.

"The flag of a state is brought ahead of the people, ahead of the advancing army. The victors raise it in the defeated state, as you know. Under the single flag our ancestors won, retaining the Great Steppe. And we, the successors, have been marching over our Great Steppe under this flag for 25 years. Over that time, we have succeeded to make Kazakhstan a single nation under a single flag. Because our flag is of a single, solid color with no stripes. Here, I placed emphasis exactly on the unity. The golden sun shines over the Great Steppe (...). And the fact that the eagle soars over our steppe, speaks of the high spirit of our people and the orientation towards a great future," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Traditionally, the flag raising was followed by solemn events dedicated to the Day of the Capital.

Let's remind that Astana City turns 19 years old this year.