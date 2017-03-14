President gives specific instructions to new governor of N Kazakhstan region

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has given a number of specific instructions to the newly appointed akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier it was reported that Head of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov had introduced new governor Kumar Aksakalov to the staff of the regional administration.



"The Head of State made a decision to transfer former governor Yerik Sultanov to another appointment. In this connection it was decided to appoint Kumar Aksakalov as the new governor of North Kazakhstan region. He boasts extensive experience of working in the regions. The Head of State hopes that he will justify his confidence and confidence of local authorities. On behalf of the President I would like to thank Yerik Sultanov for everything he has done as the governor of the region," Adilbek Dzhaksybekov said.



The Head of the Presidential Administration noted that President Nazarbayev had set new tasks.



"In his latest state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" the President outlined five main priorities. The region will work on all five priorities, including further development of agro-industrial potential, all-round support of SMEs and development of social infrastructure. It is crucial to use state funds channeled into the sphere of agriculture effectively. I wish you and your new governor success in achievement of those tasks," Mr. Dzhaksybekov said.



Outgoing governor Sultanov, in turn, thanked residents of North Kazakhstan region for support and wished good luck to his successor.