President gives start to construction of int'l terminal at Almaty airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The working visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was completed with him taking part in a ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new international terminal in the southern capital of the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.

In his speech, the Head of State noted that the Almaty airport is the main strategic facility and air gateway of Kazakhstan.

«After the completion of a new terminal the airport's capacity is to be doubled to up to 14 million passengers a year. It will be outfitted with advanced technologies and conform to international standards. The main thing is that all works must be completed on time,» said the President.

The total investment in the construction will stand at over $200mln. The new terminal will handle international flights only, and the existing one domestic. The construction is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.