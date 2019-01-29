President, governor Tuimebayev discuss pace of construction in Turkestan rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, the Akorda's press service reports.

Governor Tuimebayev made a report on the implementation of the tasks set at the session on the development of Turkestan city last December.



Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the progress in construction of key socially important facilities, including the building of the regional administration, various departments as well as new housing.



Having stressed the need to preserve the current pace of construction in Turkestan, the President gave a number of specific instructions.