EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:01, 29 January 2019 | GMT +6

    President, governor Tuimebayev discuss pace of construction in Turkestan rgn

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, the Akorda's press service reports.

    Governor Tuimebayev made a report on the implementation of the tasks set at the session on the development of Turkestan city last December.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the progress in construction of key socially important facilities, including the building of the regional administration, various departments as well as new housing.

    Having stressed the need to preserve the current pace of construction in Turkestan, the President gave a number of specific instructions.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Turkestan region President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!