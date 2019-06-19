President greets participants of V Aibyn Republican Military-Patriotic Gathering of Youth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening of the V Aibyn Republican Military and Patriotic Gathering of Youth in Karaganda region, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Welcoming the participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the event which brought together the most responsible, patriotic and brave young people.



"We lay high hopes on the youth of our independent country. Aibyn Military and Patriotic Gathering became a good tradition and a unique platform for the youth called to defend the Motherland," the Head of State said.



Speaking about the government's constant focus on the support of youth and creation of conditions for the implementation of young people's potential, the President underlined the youth had been a symbol of progress, embodiment of hopes for a better future. "For this reason, the Leader of the Nation declared year 2019 a the Year of Youth," the President said.







"Young people actively participate in the life of the country, contribute to the development of civil society and successful modernization of the country. We give special attention to the formation and upbringing of patriotism among the young Kazakhstanis. Zhas Sarbaz Republican Children's and Youth Military-Patriotic Movement was established for this purpose. The number of Zhas Sarbaz military and patriotic clubs and classes reached 6,000 and covers more than 174,000 children," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.







The Head of State called the young people to always adhere to the common values uniting all Kazakhstanis: creative labour, peace and accord, people's unity, pride for the Motherland and engagement with its great destiny.



In conclusion the Supreme Commander-in-Chief declared the Aibyn Military and Patriotic Youth Gathering open and wished excellent study, strong health and success to its participants.



