President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the unveiling ceremony of an air base of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan hailing Kazakh army men as true professionals of their craft in his speech at the event, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In his remarks at the event the President reminded of the role of the Kazakh military personnel in numerous international missions under aegis of the UN. This year the Kazakh contingent started their first independent peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights signaling a high level of competence of the contingent and Kazakhstan’s growing role on the global stage.

Earlier this year at the meetingof the National Kurultay President Tokayev gave an instruction to name an air base of the Kazakh Air Defense Forces based in Taldykorgan after our compatriot, two-time Hero of the Soviet Union Sergei Lugansky.

The Head of State believes that Lugansky’s life should serve as an example for future generations.

He stressed that Kazakhstan’s contingent follow the path of glory of our brave batyrs and wise ancestors, wishing them success in their service for the benefit of the motherland.