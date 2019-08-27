President held meeting on budget planning issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held today a meeting for discussing the budget planning issues, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin, First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Deputy PMs Berdibek Saparbayev and Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Chairperson of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova as well as representatives of the Presidential Administration participated in the event.

The President was briefed on the major parameters of the draft national budget for the oncoming three years. He noted that the ‘draft budget meets the socio-economic development needs of the country.’

Alongside, the Head of State pointed out the importance of improving efficiency of budgetary expenditures and further increase of budget revenues. In particular, he called to optimize spending at all stages of budget planning and closely interact with the Accounts Committee as well as to cut unreasonable expenses on image-building and consulting activities.

Upon conclusion of the meeting, the President commissioned the Government to toughen control over the budgeting process. In his words, budgetary funds should be spent on priority projects with a maximum socio-economic impact.



