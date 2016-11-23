President held working meeting on country's development programmes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a working meeting for discussing approaches to some development programmes of Kazakhstan, Akorda press service informed via Twitter.

Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chief of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev, First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov, President’s Aide A.Smailov, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development T.Duissenova, Minister of Finance B.Sultanov and Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on the main approaches to the country’s development programmes.

Addressing the participants, the Head of State reminded that he gave a number of instructions at the Government’s extended gathering in September.

“The problems of the agrarian sector must be thoroughly studied. The programme of agro-industrial sector development must focus on increasing agricultural output, productivity, diversification of agricultural production, reducing import of foods, increasing export of processed products and development of agricultural cooperation,” the President stressed.

“Our processing enterprises do not function at full capacity (30%-40% only). In order to increase their capacity we need raw materials and agricultural cooperation is required for increasing their supply,” he added.

The President pointed out also high share of unproductively self-employed population.

“We need to develop systemic measures to ensure productive employment of this group of population. We should attract unemployed people to such places which offer vacant positions. People in regions must be aware of employment programmes and existing vacancies,” the President said.

Along with this, the President noted the importance of retraining of rural youth and increasing employment in rural areas.

Deputy Mrime Minister – Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov, Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova and Minister of

National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev made reports at the meeting.

Following the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev approved conceptual approaches to the programme documents and gave an instruction to thoroughly discuss the details and adjust them with all interested parties.