TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:08, 10 July 2020 | GMT +6

    President: High time to step up pharmaceuticals production

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed SK-Pharmacy to hire highly skilled personnel, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s Twitter account.

    While addressing the extended session of the Government on Friday, the Head of State pointed out it is high time to step up the production of pharmaceuticals and medical products in Kazakhstan.

    Presently, Kazakhstan largely depends on imported pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. SK-Pharmacy is the official distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical products in Kazakhstan.


