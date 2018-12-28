President highlights the year 2018 events most important for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, recalled the most important international and regional events occurred in 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"From the very start of this year, on January 18, we began holding the presidency of the United Nations Security Council. At the same time, we had a meeting with the new President of the United States, the negotiations were very successful. Then, if you remember, very important for me, I wanted it, was the Summit of the Heads of State of our region, Central Asia. For a long time we had not been able to do it, and finally we did. The consultative meetings of heads of state, as agreed, will be held on a regular basis. The next summit will take place in Tashkent in April. It is a special issue on the whole. The relations between these neighbors have developed very strongly now," said Nursultan Nazarbayev during a meeting with representatives of Kazakh media at the Akorda Presidential Residence.

The Head of State recalled the Sixth Congress of Leaders of Traditional and World Religions.

"Kazakhstan is the only place where religious leaders can gather to talk about present-day issues, about civilization in general, about mutual relations. Good decisions were made. We decided to hold in 2021 the seventh congress again in our country, in Astana. The Aral Forum was held for the first time, and the Caspian Summit is very crucial. I have been actively working for 20 years so that such a meeting could finally be held. We ultimately signed the Caspian Sea Convention, making it a sea of friendship, mutual understanding and economic contacts, and cooperation. These are the major highlights of the international-domestic plan," Nursultan Nazarbayev summarized.