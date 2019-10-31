President holds a number of meetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a number of meetings today, according to the Akorda press service.

Chairperson of the Civil Service Agency Anar Zhailganova reported to the Head of State on the process of procurement to the Presidential youth pool. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out exceptional importance of organizing fair and transparent competition, selection of the best candidates as well as their employment in future.

Governor of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek reported to the President on socio-economic development of the region in 9 months of 2019, investment projects being implemented in the region, the state of social infrastructure, construction of healthcare and education facilities as well as the course of housing and road construction. The Head of State gave a number of instructions on control over the prices for vital food stuffs, heating and provision of targeted social assistance.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received Mayor of Shymkent city Yerlan Aitakhanov, who reported on improvement of wellbeing of the citizens and development of infrastructure of newly-annexed areas. The President was also informed about the city’s three-year development plan. The Head of State commissioned to activate the work on provision of the suburbs with required infrastructure, electricity, gas , drinking water and quality roads.