President holds annual meeting with foreign diplomats in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held an annual meeting with foreign diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan.

"This year Kazakhstan marks the 27th anniversary of its independence. We also celebrated the 20th jubilee of our capital Astana. Presently, Kazakhstan conducts a number of important large-scale historical reforms. $4 billion will be spent on fulfillment of the instructions outlined in my latest Address to the Nation. We will monitor the course of their implementation," said the Head of State.



The President reminded of his instruction to raise wages of 1.3 million public sector employees. "Alongside, we are going to launch certain measures of human capital development and improvement of law-enforcement system. ‘7-20-25', Nurly Zhol and Nurly Zher programmes are aimed at increasing people's wellbeing," noted the President.



He reminded that Kazakhstan's economy reached 4% growth in 2017 and exceeded worldwide average. "We plan to retain or increase this indicator this year. The inflow of direct investments attracted in the years of the country's independence hit $300 billion. Our goal is to join the club of 30 developed countries of the world by 2050," said the President.