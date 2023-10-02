EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:11, 02 October 2023 | GMT +6

    President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets

    President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets
    Photo: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting on the return of illegally acquired assets, Kazinform learned from Akorda.

    Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Chief of the President's Executive Office Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office participated in the meeting.

    The Head of State was reported on the measures taken and the results of fulfilment of the previously given tasks.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of this work aimed at restoring social justice and using the assets returned to the state for the development of the country.

    The Head of State stressed the need to intensify the activities of all the structures involved.

    At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of specific tasks.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!