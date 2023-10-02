President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting on the return of illegally acquired assets, Kazinform learned from Akorda.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Chief of the President's Executive Office Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu and leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office participated in the meeting.

The Head of State was reported on the measures taken and the results of fulfilment of the previously given tasks.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of this work aimed at restoring social justice and using the assets returned to the state for the development of the country.

The Head of State stressed the need to intensify the activities of all the structures involved.

At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of specific tasks.