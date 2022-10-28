President holds meeting with CIS Heads of Government Council members

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Having welcomed the heads of delegations, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on importance of creating conditions for expanding economic partnership, th press service of Akorda reported.

Heads of government of Azerbaijan – Ali Asadov, Belarus – Roman Golovchenko, Russia – Mikhail Mishustin, Tajikistan – Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbekistan – Abdulla Aripov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Chief of Kyrgyz President’s Administration Akylbek Japarov, Vice Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, as well as Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev are participating in the meeting.

«At the recent Summit of the CIS Heads of State, we recorded our common aspiration to build up mutual cooperation and to help strengthen economic potential,» the Head of State said.

Drawing the participants’ attention to the growing geopolitical contradictions and global economic turbulence, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to take a number of effective measures.

The Head of State called to the elimination of barriers, prevention of protectionism, creation of favorable tariff conditions, and simplification of administrative procedures in the CIS space.

In his speech, the Kazakh Leader touched upon the issues of development of the transit and transport potential. He emphasized the promising outlook of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which opens new opportunities for Eurasian markets.

«This issue gains more relevance, and I suppose, that the CIS member countries will jointly work on development of the existing potential, while boosting trade en North-South route with access to the markets of Iran, Persian Gulf and India,» the President said.

Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government would contribute to the solution of the tasks set to the Commonwealth.

























