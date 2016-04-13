President holds meeting with OIC Secretary General

ISTANBUL-ASTANA - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting in Istanbul with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Iyad bin Amin Madani, the press service of Akorda informs.

The sides have discussed the issues of strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the organization including the progress of the initiatives voiced by our country in the framework of OIC. The two sides also considered the key aspects of the upcoming summit of the organization.



In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Iyad bin AminMadani have touched on the major issues of the international agenda, discussed the possibility of member states' participation in eradicating Islamophobia and opposition manifestations of terrorism around the world.



"Kazakhstan joins all the decisions which are to be adopted in the framework of the summit. Together with the President of Turkey we have made a special appeal which calls on the Islamic world to unite. I express my appreciation for the inclusion of its provisions in the outcome documents of the summit," Kazakhstan's President said.



In turn, Iyad bin Amin Madani emphasized that Nursultan Nazarbayev's participation in the event enhances its significance.



"Your initiatives are very important for the rapprochement of the Islamic world. They create opportunities for further progress. We need to work on their subsequent implementation," said the OIC Secretary General.