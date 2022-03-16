President holds meeting with regions' governors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working meeting with the governors of the regions as well as the mayors of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent cities, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting focused on the current issues of social and economic development of the regions.

In his speech, the President instructed the Government and Governors to take a set of measures to promptly deal with social and economic issues, increase the well-being of the people.

Tokayev set a number of tasks regarding the implementation of another package of political reforms as part of the strategy to build New Kazakhstan.

Im particular, the governors need to rebuild the work with residents, hold frequent meetings with residents of districts and villages, address their concerns, and increase the public's trust.

The Government and governors were tasked to take systemic measures to reduce unemployment, develop entrepreneurship, and create new jobs.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave instructions on quality implementation of the tasks set in today's Address to the people of Kazakhstan.



