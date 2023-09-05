President holds operational meeting of Armed Forces General Staff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Upon arrival to the Bergen military range for watching the Batyl Toitarys 2023 drills, President of Kazakhstan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev surveyed the forward control post of the General Staff and held an operational meeting, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Marat Khussainov reported to the President on the situation. Then, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar presented a report via a videoconference on improving the country’s defense potential .

Commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces Services and Commander of South Regional Command Troops, Governor of Abai region and Acting Governor of the North Kazakhstan region reported on the fulfillment of the tasks set.

The Head of State emphasized the need to provide the army with high-technological equipment and military vehicles. He stressed the importance of strengthening domestic defense and industrial complex.