EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:12, 29 July 2019 | GMT +6

    President holds session with National Security Committee key personnel

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session with the key personnel of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that during the session with the key personnel of the National Security Committee he had been briefed on its current activity. Afterwards, the Head of State set a number of tasks for the committee to ensure national security.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!