19:12, 29 July 2019 | GMT +6
President holds session with National Security Committee key personnel
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session with the key personnel of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
President Tokayev tweeted that during the session with the key personnel of the National Security Committee he had been briefed on its current activity. Afterwards, the Head of State set a number of tasks for the committee to ensure national security.