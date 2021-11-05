EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 05 November 2021 | GMT +6

    President holds strategic command and staff military exercises

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the regular strategic command and staff military exercises at the Ministry of Defense, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    At the ministry, the Head of State was briefed on the measures to counteract hybrid threats and increase the country’s defense capacity.

    Following the results of the exercises, the President gave a number of specific instructions on development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Army President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!