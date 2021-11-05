President holds strategic command and staff military exercises

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the regular strategic command and staff military exercises at the Ministry of Defense, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the ministry, the Head of State was briefed on the measures to counteract hybrid threats and increase the country’s defense capacity.

Following the results of the exercises, the President gave a number of specific instructions on development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.