TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:22, 05 October 2023 | GMT +6

    President honors Kazakhstani teachers with prestigious title

    Kazakhstani teachers
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev honored several Kazakhstani teachers with "Qazaqstannyn enbek sinirgen ustazy" titles for their outstanding achievements in the sphere of education and tangible contribution to the development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 

    Those honored are:

    Veteran of labor Maira Mambetova (Almaty city), teacher of the Kozhabergen-zhyrau secondary school №16 Aizhan Kapezova (Petropavlovsk);

    Teacher of the S. Abdizhapparov secondary boarding school Roza Salimova (Turkistan region);

    Teacher of the Baiturssynov school-gymnasium Sabira Kulpeissova (Karaganda city), preschool teacher of the K. Satpayev kindergarten Sabit Ibadullin (Pavlodar region);

    Teacher of the “Qazgarysh” shool-lyceum №50 named after Raiymbek batyr Aigul Yerzhanova (Pavlodar region);

    Teacher of the Aktobe-based regional specialized lyceum-boarding school ‘Bilim-Innovation” Bayan Bazargaliyeva.

    Education President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
