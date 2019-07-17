EN
    17:37, 17 July 2019

    President hopes National Council will contribute to Kazakhstan’s modernization

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his thoughts on the establishment of the National Council of Public Confidence, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted that he had signed the Decree on the establishment of the National Council of Public Confidence in order to implement his pre-election program. According to the Head of State, he hopes that members of the National Council, well-known public figures, will contribute to the modernization of our country.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that the Kazakh President had inked the Decree on the establishment of the National Council of Public Confidence under the President and its composition.

