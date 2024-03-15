President hosts iftar reception for Ulttyq Qurultay III session participants

The President congratulated the attendees on the holy month of Ramadan and expressed gratitude for their active participation in the work of the National Kurultai today. He also noted that the current meeting, which coincided with the Oraza holiday, is of special importance, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

“All Muslims look forward to the month of Ramadan impatiently. With its onset they perform prayers and make their most cherished wishes. People are morally improved and spiritually purified. They help those in need and perform other righteous deeds that benefit every person and every family. All this contributes to strengthening the unity of our people,” says the Head of State.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Islam is an integral part of the national culture and calls on people to be kind, honest, educated and hardworking.

“These noble qualities are manifested in the traditions of our people,” he said and reminded of the importance of forming a new quality of the nation. “Every citizen of our country must truly embody the qualities of “Adal Azamat” - a responsible citizen. We should instill the right values in the younger generation,” the President said.

In order to transform into a progressive country, the citizens’ behavior, actions, thoughts and intentions must comply with these principles, he emphasized.

Those taking the floor at the iftar were composer Ilya Zhakanov, co-chairman of the Vainakh Association of Chechens and Ingush of Kazakhstan Akhmet Muradov, and Chairman of the Management Committee of the Astana Public Service Hub Alikhan Baimenov.