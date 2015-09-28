President, IFC CEO discussed private sector development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Executive Vice President & CEO of the International Finance Corporation Jin-Yong Cai in New York, Akorda press service reports.

The key areas of cooperation in private sector development and investment were on agenda of the meeting. The parties emphasized the effectiveness of the measures taken by Kazakhstan for ensuring sustainable economic growth and creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors. The International Finance Corporation is a member of the World Bank. It offers investment to encourage private sector development in developing countries.