EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:32, 06 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomes Tokayev ahead of informal summit of Heads of State of OTS in Shusha

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the building of the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha District, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.  

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. 

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States is set to begin soon discussing ‘Building a sustainable future through transport connectivity and countering climate change.’

    Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

    Established under the Nakhchivan deal as of October 3, 2009, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan; while Hungary, Turkmenistan and Northern Cyprus are observers.

     

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Azerbaijan
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    x