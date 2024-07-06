Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomes Tokayev ahead of informal summit of Heads of State of OTS in Shusha

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the building of the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha District, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Photo: Akorda

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Photo: Akorda

The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States is set to begin soon discussing ‘Building a sustainable future through transport connectivity and countering climate change.’

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Established under the Nakhchivan deal as of October 3, 2009, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) includes Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan; while Hungary, Turkmenistan and Northern Cyprus are observers.