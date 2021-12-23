President informed about digital transformation of public administration system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev heard a report on the implementation of digital transformation in order to improve the system of public administration and activity of the Ministry in the current year.

The President was informed about the interim results of the reengineering of business processes of the provision of public services, role of digitalization in the fight against corruption. 110 business processes on concrete life situations of the citizens have been reviewed. In particular, the experience of transforming the processes of issuing driving certificates, establishing disability and proactive assignment of benefits, introducing approaches to receive agricultural subsidies was presented.

The Head of State endorsed the presented KPI for digital vice ministers and assessment criteria of their work as well as the initiative to train all civil servants to digital competences starting from 2022. The President noted that each civil servant needs to have the necessary set of digital skills for successful digital digitalization.

Mussin also reported on the current activity and plans to develop the IT sphere and space sector.