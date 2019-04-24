President informed of results of National Bank's activity in 2018

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a session on the results of the National Bank's activity in 2018, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Participating in the session were Head of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Assistant to President Timur Suleimenov, First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov and others.



The Head of State noted the positive impact the measures taken to lower the inflation level had had on the financial situation in the country. He also mentioned that currently the macroeconomic situation in the country was quite stable and the GDP had grown up to 4.1% in 2018.



The Chairman of the National Bank, in turn, reported to President Tokayev how his instructions had been carried out. The Head of State was briefed on the situation with tenge exchange rate, increase in the foreign investment inflow and more.







Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed it was necessary to assess the quality of banks' assets and continue work on the implementation of the 7-20-25 program.



In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan approved the report of the National Bank and gave a number of specific instructions regarding the domestic financial sector.