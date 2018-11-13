President initiates to hold Conference on Security and Cooperation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev offers to hold the Conference on Security and Cooperation in 2020 in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the 4th meeting of the Astana Club today he said that the 1975 Helsinki Final Act should be updated and offered to mark the 45th anniversary of the document by holding the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Astana in 2020.



According to him, the preparations for the talks should be launched in 2019.



"We realize that the process of concluding new agreements will be uneasy. Moreover, some powers believe that the works should be conducted in bilateral not in multilateral formats," said the Kazakh leader.



He highlighted that Kazakhstan is ready to initiate such an event in the future.



"Undoubtedly, much will depend on the position of the world powers. I would like to call the large countries for a joint work on adoption of the new agreement," he said.