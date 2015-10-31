ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on improvement of the activity of the law-enforcement structures and the order of doing law-enforcement service"

The Law aims at the implementation of the 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan as well as improvement of the activity of the law-enforcement structures and the order of doing law-enforcement service. Source: Akorda press service