President inks decree on celebration of Astana's 20th birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On celebration of the 20th anniversary of the capital city of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Astana", Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

President Nazarbayev decreed to form the commission that will be responsible for preparations and holding of the 20th anniversary of the Kazakh capital city. In accordance with his decree, the Concept of Astana's 20th anniversary celebration themed "Astana the heart of the country" is to be approved.



The Government of Kazakhstan together with akims (mayors) of Astana and Almaty cities and governors of the regions will map out and approve the Action Plan on preparations and holding of the anniversary in a two-month period.