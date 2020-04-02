EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:35, 02 April 2020 | GMT +6

    President inks decree on conscription persons liable for military duty for special trainings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Decree «On conscription of persons liable for military duty for special training,» Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

    In accordance with subparagraph 11) of paragraph 2 of the Article 5 of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated January 7, 2005 «On Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan», the President decreed to call on reservists for special trainings.


