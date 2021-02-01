EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:07, 01 February 2021 | GMT +6

    President inks law ratifying agreement btw Kazakhstan and Int’l Financial Corporation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, inked the Law of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the International Financial Corporation on the establishment and activities of the latter’s offices in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

    Notably, on January 21, 2021 the Kazakh Senate passed the Law on the ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the International Financial Corporation on the establishment and activities of the latter’s offices in Kazakhstan.


