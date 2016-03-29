EN
    15:52, 29 March 2016 | GMT +6

    President inks law to lift Kazakhstan up in Doing Business ranking

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some regulatory acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of reduction of

    number of permits and simplification of licensing procedures" aimed at reduction of number of permits and simplification of licensing procedures and lifting Kazakhstan up in the World Bank's Doing Business ranking.
    According to the Akorda's press service, the text of the law is to be published in the press.

