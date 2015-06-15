EN
    19:46, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    President inks laws on peacekeeping activity of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On peacekeeping activity of the Republic of Kazakhstan", the president's press service reports.

    The law regulates participation of the national contingent of the Republic of Kazakhstan in peacekeeping and security missions in accordance with the international obligations of Kazakhstan. President Nazarbayev also inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of peacekeeping activity of the Republic of Kazakhstan". The texts of the laws will be published in press.

