President inspects construction of new bridge in Taraz

ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inspected a new bridge in Taraz city today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

As part of his working trip to Zhambyl region, the President of Kazakhstan surveyed the results of construction of the new six-lane bridge in Aisha bibi Street in Taraz.



Deputy governor of the region Galymzhan Abdraimov revealed that the bridge was supposed to be put into service only in 2018, but it was commissioned ahead of the schedule. Construction and reconstruction works are nearing completion. A 16-km long highway linking Zhambyl region with the border of Kyrgyzstan is expected to be built as well.



Local construction company Araistroymarket-2003 took up the bridge project in October 2016.