President inspects new Centre for combat training

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited a new Center of military and methodical training of Special Forces of the Interior Ministry which is located in the village of Zarechny, Almaty region.

The national budget allocated over 6 billion tenge for the construction of the center. The object is located on 208 hectares. The construction started in April 2014.

"The center has "Robotech" complex for training of snipers, a central command post, items of military power, 10 sites with shooting equipment, two indoor rifle ranges, a barrack for 500 people, a club room and a sports complex," said Deputy Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan Colonel Muhometkali Satov.

He noted that full completion of the center is scheduled for November this year. The Centre has no analogues in the CIS.

