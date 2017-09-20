President inspects outpatient clinic built within Tugan Zher program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has visited a new outpatient clinic in Nauryzbay District, Almaty, that was constructed within the framework of the Tugan Zher program, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

The representatives of the outpatient clinic reported to the President that in addition to primary health care it is planned to perform screening assays for early detection of stomach cancer. It is worthwhile noting that eye physicians, otolaryngologists, X-ray screening specialists and many other medical professionals work there.

Besides, the outpatient clinic has an electronic registrar and a call center, as well as the ambulance crews ready to help the dwellers of Nauryzbay District.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was also informed of the opening of a healthcare facility in Kalkaman District and the commencement of clinic construction in Taussamaly District.