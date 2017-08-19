President inspects ploughlands in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the ploughlands of Umai Zher LLP in Zerendi district, Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State went around the grain lands and met with farmers there. In addition, the President checked the grain condition and the level of preparation for the harvesting campaign.



Umai Zher LLP, founded in 2009, deals with in the production of wheat, as well as sunflower oil crops. The farm possesses 26,000 hectares of land, of which 16,600 ha and 6,400 ha are ploughlands and grazing lands respectively. In 2016, the total grain volume exceeded 26,200 tons. This year, the average yield has amounted to 21 centners per hectare.



The company, headed by Abdul Khalil Najibulla, sowed grain on the territory of 16,600 ha. This year, as the company managers believe, the harvesting campaign will go according to the plan.



Currently, the company has 23 New Holland, Class and Vector-410 high-performance combine harvesters, 9 tractors, 3 KAMAZ trucks, and 2 Gaz-53 trucks. The farm employs over 130 people.