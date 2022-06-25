EN
    15:05, 25 June 2022 | GMT +6

    President instructs AIFC Governor to step up work to attract foreign investment

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov. The Kazakh President got familiarized with the outcomes of the work of the Astana International Financial Center in 2021, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The President was reported on the readiness for holding the international conference Astana Finance Days. Within it, the most significant issues of the current agenda, including the new role of Kazakhstan in providing the economic connectivity of the Eurasian space, will be discussed.

    Tokayev instructed to step up the work to attract foreign investment in the economy in close cooperation with the Government, National Bank, and Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market.


