President instructs E Kazakhstan farmers to be into crop processing

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Pilot Farm of Oil Plants LLP and met with representatives of agrarian dynasties, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of the agricultural holding Farid Abitayev and the Director Rishat Akhmadiyev showed to the President the experimental selection fields with unique elite varieties of grains and oilseeds growing there and also demonstrated a dairy farm for 600 animals. The farming enterprise produces seeds of cereals, sunflowers, soybeans, flax and oilseed radish. As a result of research, lots of new hybrids of all these crops have been produced here.

At the dairy farm, the President of Kazakhstan and the managers of the enterprises, who established the production of specific agricultural equipment for the Сommercial dairy farm, demonstrated the agricultural machinery made in the United States. In turn, the President stressed that "the quality of the technology should be no worse than the original and be in line with the volume of production."

In conversation with experienced agrarians, the Head of State emphasized that "it is necessary to be engaged in processing". He recalled that in Kazakhstan there are 40 million hectares, where only 5 percent of people are involved, while their work is still ineffective.