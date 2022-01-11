President instructs government to develop set of inflation control measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government together with the National Bank and Atameken Chamber to design a set of measures to control inflation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In order to increase the well-being of Kazakhstanis the country has repeatedly raised salaries and pensions, however each time faced the uncontrolled price hikes. Over many years the high inflation has remained the key issue for our economy, decreasing the efficiency of the economic and social policy. It is time to stabilize the prices and inflation expectations of the people,» said Tokayev at the meeting of the Majilis.

The Head of State stressed that systematic work is necessary to reduce inflation.

«The target is a corridor of 3-4% by 2025. The Government together with the National Bank and Atameken Chamber must design a set of measures to control inflation. It should include measures to reduce import dependency, over-mediation and instruments of monetary policy,» added Tokayev.