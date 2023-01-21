EN
    President instructs Government to return life to normal in Rudny

    None
    RUDNY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with residents of Rudny affected by the burst main on the sidelines of his working trip to Kostanay region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting President Tokayev emphasized such situations are unacceptable and charged local authorities to return life in Rudny to normal quickly.

    The Head of State said he came to the region to inspect the aftermath of the burst main, adding that the Government and the akim (governor) of the region were tasked to tackle the problem.

    In addition, the President noted that the Government was instructed to pay utmost attention to the issues of socioeconomic development of Rudny.


